TIMES EDITORIAL: Inmate escapes threaten Region public safety

During this time, Galloway also allegedly fired about 10 rounds through a window into a home occupied by another woman and a 6-year-old child, court records said. Galloway fled the scene and was later arrested by police, where he was booked on additional charges.

This is quite literally a matter of public safety.

Martinez has complained about the effectiveness of the company and its cost. Martinez touts a preferred company that he claims would do a better job at less cost.

It would seem wise to listen to the county's top law enforcement official when it comes to law enforcement matters.

As The Times' Dan Carden reported recently, the county commissioners' attorney Matthew Fech said even if ICU's bid was higher than other companies, it is a minority-owned business in Lake County and therefore entitled to a price preference under the county’s purchasing guidelines.

The county is right to seek local businesses to award contracts. It's also good policy to seek out minority-owned firms.

But county purchasing guidelines shouldn't come at the cost of public safety and the taxpayers.