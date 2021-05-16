TIMES EDITORIAL: Inmate escapes threaten Region public safety

The ongoing conflict between Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and the Lake County Commissioners over ICU Monitoring seems to have a simple solution.
Move on from the dispute and the vendor.
The politically connected Merrillville firm is contracted to monitor county detainees who are on at-home detention, typically before trial.
There have been several inmate escapes under this firm’s watch, Most notably that of Jarod D. Johnson, of Gary.
As has been reported in The Times, Johnson was a detainee charged with attempted murder.
ICU lost contact with Johnson's ankle bracelet at 7:16 a.m. April 12, 2019, but did not file an escape report with the Sheriff's Department until 4:41 p.m. that day, according to Martinez. At 6:22 p.m., ICU employees contacted the Sheriff's Department and said the escape report on Johnson was withdrawn.
Then the night of April 14, Johnson and two of his family members allegedly abducted a woman as she walked along Ridge Road, shot her behind an abandoned Gary home and left her for dead, police reports state.
On April 15, Johnson was arrested on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder of a state witness. Martinez said no alert or escape report was filed after the April 12 escape report for Johnson was withdrawn.
That alone should be sufficient cause to find a new company.
But there also have been two other notable incidents involving the firm.
Also in April 2019, a Country Club Hills, Illinois, man, who was charged with robbery resulting in injury and had been under the monitored custody of ICU, ended up being arrested in Alabama after leading a high speed chase that resulted in a crash with injuries to innocent parties.
ICU alerted the sheriff that that suspect, Carl M. Smith, had been put on escape status – after Smith’s arrest in Alabama.
Smith was charged in Alabama for assault, operating while intoxicated, felony fleeing and reckless endangerment, according to the Scottsboro Police Department.
And in yet another case, in September 2019, William Galloway, who was on court-supervised release for several charges including murder, became a suspect in a shooting in Gary. ICU Monitoring received an alert that Galloway left his home at 1:45 a.m. and returned at 2:34 a.m. Sept. 18, 2019, Sheriff Martinez said.
Martinez said there were no records of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department being alerted of Galloway's movements by the company. Meanwhile, Gary police identified Galloway as the suspect in a robbery of a man and the shooting of a woman on Pierce Street, Martinez said.
During this time, Galloway also allegedly fired about 10 rounds through a window into a home occupied by another woman and a 6-year-old child, court records said. Galloway fled the scene and was later arrested by police, where he was booked on additional charges.
This is quite literally a matter of public safety.
Martinez has complained about the effectiveness of the company and its cost. Martinez touts a preferred company that he claims would do a better job at less cost.
It would seem wise to listen to the county's top law enforcement official when it comes to law enforcement matters.
As The Times' Dan Carden reported recently, the county commissioners' attorney Matthew Fech said even if ICU's bid was higher than other companies, it is a minority-owned business in Lake County and therefore entitled to a price preference under the county’s purchasing guidelines.
The county is right to seek local businesses to award contracts. It's also good policy to seek out minority-owned firms.
But county purchasing guidelines shouldn't come at the cost of public safety and the taxpayers.
Excuses and equivocation can't make up for a company, whose job it is to monitor criminal defendants, having let some of those suspects escape.
Continuing on this path opens the county to liability.