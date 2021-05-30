TIMES EDITORIAL: Memorial Day is a time for reflection

Many mark Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer.

For many, Memorial Day weekend 2021 marks a time of great liberation. For more than a year, scores of us have been unable to load up the car and visit relatives or gather with friends because of constraints surrounding the pandemic. The vaccine and softening CDC guidelines are bringing a new sense of freedom to travel and to regain a semblance of normalcy.

It's understandable that people want to get together, have fun and try and put all of the stresses of life in a pandemic on the back burner — if at least for a few days.

But we must never forgot the true reason for Memorial Day.

The holiday was born in the wake of national carnage that was the Civil War, in which upwards of 700,000 Americans died fighting each other between 1861 and 1865.

Formerly known as Decoration Day, it wasn't recognized as a federal holiday until 1971.

And since then, despite the revelry associated with the holiday weekend, Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms and ideals.