TIMES EDITORIAL: New south suburban mayors offer chance at real change

We are buoyed when any elected official cites transparency in government. Too often that becomes a campaign talking point that never comes to fruition.

She also told The Times, "I am running (for mayor) because there is a pressing need for evolution in our village" and noted a need for economic growth in the community.

Jones laid out an ambitious agenda to The Times' Mike Clark after being sworn in. He touched on bringing a casino to the city, addressed policing, crime, housing and promised to present a redevelopment plan within 30 days for River Oaks Center.

As we do with any candidate, regardless of party, we will give Curry and Jones the benefit of the doubt.

Both Curry and Jones have a lot of work to do. And it won't be easy. Especially as our country slowly digs out of the economic rubble left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynwood and Calumet City residents have placed their good faith in Curry and Jones. We hope the new mayors govern with a similar good faith toward their constituents.

Not all campaign promises can become reality. Governing requires pragmatism.

It also needs the transparency Curry claims was so lacking in Lynwood.