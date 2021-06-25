TIMES EDITORIAL: Pavilion completion a lesson in determination

After years of effort, millions of dollars and strong opposition, the renovated pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park is now a reality.

Those who chose to see this project to fruition didn't give up. They were met with public scrutiny by groups who didn't want the project to go forward.

Bottom line is the property was rundown and desolate. Now Indiana Department of Natural Resources with the Pavilion Partners group have found a good, sustainable use for it.

It already has and will continue to bring in visitors.

As was reported recently in The Times, the pavilion’s general store is already open. The Dari Dip is also open, selling ice cream and other treats.

The renovated pavilion will offer a cafe on the first floor, an event space for 175 people on the second floor and a rooftop bar and grill for up to 150 people.

Tom Collins Jr., of Pavilion Partners, said he expects the restaurant and bar will open July 15. The event space is expected to open Thursday.

The pavilion, which was built in 1930, had fallen into utter disrepair over the years.