TIMES EDITORIAL: Pavilion completion a lesson in determination

After years of effort, millions of dollars and strong opposition, the renovated pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park is now a reality.
Those who chose to see this project to fruition didn't give up. They were met with public scrutiny by groups who didn't want the project to go forward.
Bottom line is the property was rundown and desolate. Now Indiana Department of Natural Resources with the Pavilion Partners group have found a good, sustainable use for it.
It already has and will continue to bring in visitors.
As was reported recently in The Times, the pavilion’s general store is already open. The Dari Dip is also open, selling ice cream and other treats.
The renovated pavilion will offer a cafe on the first floor, an event space for 175 people on the second floor and a rooftop bar and grill for up to 150 people.
Tom Collins Jr., of Pavilion Partners, said he expects the restaurant and bar will open July 15. The event space is expected to open Thursday.
The pavilion, which was built in 1930, had fallen into utter disrepair over the years.
Chuck Williams, of Pavilion Partners, told The Times he conceived the renovation while on vacation in Hawaii in 2009. After bringing his vision to the DNR, it took two years before the DNR issued a request for proposals for the renovation.
The DNR was looking to develop the property into a greater tourism destination.
Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, noted to The Times that public-private endeavors are common at other parks across the country and in Indiana as well.
But news of the project was met with strong opposition. That included environmental group Dunes Action that fought to block the project.
An initial attempt to obtain a liquor license for the restaurant was denied at the county level but later OK'd at the state level.
Collins recently thanked those who sought to block the project.
“I would like to thank Jim Sweeney and everyone at Dunes Action for holding us accountable,” Collins said.
Sweeney, who led Dunes Action, and the group were acting in good faith. They had legitimate concerns about the project and fought hard for what they believed in.
In the end, the project moved forward and in turn Pavilion Partners acted in good faith.
Now the pavilion can be the revenue and tourism driver DNR hoped for.
The passion and dedication of everyone involved in this project, those for and opposed, is commendable and a lesson in determination.