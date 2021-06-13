TIMES EDITORIAL: Police pursuit policies worth reviewing

This week's fatal crash during a police pursuit that began in Dyer highlights both the dangers of being a police officer and a need for departments to evaluate their policies when it comes to such pursuits.

Being a police officer is an often unenviable job, but it's a crucial one in our society. Officers must make life-or-death decisions at moments not of their choosing. Even the best possible decisions don't guarantee the desired result.

A Steger man fled from police in the early morning hours Tuesday leading to a multi-car crash, in which the fleeing suspect died and a Lake County sheriff's officer and another driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As The Times reported this week, Dyer Police Chief David Hein said the pursuit began when an officer noticed a man traveling east on U.S. 30 from Illinois in a white Chevrolet with no license plates.

The driver disregarded officers' commands to pull over and fled east on U.S. 30 and south on U.S. 41 through Schererville and into St. John, Hein said.