TIMES EDITORIAL: Police pursuit policies worth reviewing

This week's fatal crash during a police pursuit that began in Dyer highlights both the dangers of being a police officer and a need for departments to evaluate their policies when it comes to such pursuits.
Being a police officer is an often unenviable job, but it's a crucial one in our society. Officers must make life-or-death decisions at moments not of their choosing. Even the best possible decisions don't guarantee the desired result.
A Steger man fled from police in the early morning hours Tuesday leading to a multi-car crash, in which the fleeing suspect died and a Lake County sheriff's officer and another driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
As The Times reported this week, Dyer Police Chief David Hein said the pursuit began when an officer noticed a man traveling east on U.S. 30 from Illinois in a white Chevrolet with no license plates.
The driver disregarded officers' commands to pull over and fled east on U.S. 30 and south on U.S. 41 through Schererville and into St. John, Hein said.
Lake County sheriff's police were headed to the area to assist in the pursuit, but were not yet involved, when the suspect rear-ended a blue vehicle in St. John, causing his vehicle to bounce into oncoming traffic and roll up and over the sheriff's patrol car, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
The officer suffered a broken wrist and hand and shoulder injuries.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the injured officer is already on the road to recovery.
Thankfully for the officer, she escaped without serious injury.
The deceased suspect was on probation for another police chase last year in Dyer.
There is nothing that can be accomplished in finger pointing or playing "What if." But situations like these beg a serious question: As policing changes and evolves, should departments' pursuit policies change as well?
Police officers spend much of their time in tense, high-leverage situations.
Officers are many times dealing with people who aren't acting in good faith.
But whenever there is a loss of life, a sober look at the events that transpired must take place. The way of doing things must be reviewed.
The officer who initiated the pursuit early Tuesday morning likely had no idea what the intentions of the suspect were. The officer saw a driver without plates, who then disregarded a police vehicle.
Any interaction can go a thousand different ways.
Police officers everywhere swear an oath to serve and protect. They promise to protect their communities while also making sure they get home at night.
Whether it be through better technology, training, resources or partnerships, the goal after a loss of life like this week should be to examine how police officers can be better equipped to best handle often terrible situations.