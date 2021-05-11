TIMES EDITORIAL: Readers help make the opinion page

Starting today you'll see the return of The Times' opinion page that runs Tuesday through Saturday. Our Forum section will continue to run Sundays.
For the better part of 14 months, this page has been used to provide much-needed space for COVID-19 pandemic coverage.
Our Region and nation aren’t free and clear of the virus, but we feel now is a good time to bring back the opinion page.
But why?
Some would argue that opinions don't belong in a newspaper and that The Times and other newspapers should just stick to the facts.
While we understand that sentiment, it doesn't factor in how an opinion page works.
An opinion page is run by a newspaper's editorial board. This function is separate from the newsroom.
The Times reporters who are out covering council meetings, police news and school boards have no say or sway when it comes to the opinion page.
This can lead to frustration from those dogged reporters. Their opinion may not align with the editorial board's. This is something they often have to explain to the people they cover.
We believe opinion and civil discourse is important to seeking the truth. Sharing ideas and opinions helps make them stronger. And hopefully the best idea wins out.
Americans are as split as it comes these days. We understand that.
Newspapers, along with other forms of media, are often accused of bias. Those accusations come from every corner of political ideology.
To be clear, bias exists in everyone.
But within the lines of the pages of The Times, the only thing we are beholden to is the truth — no matter how that looks.
We also know we don't have all the answers or the market cornered on good ideas. A good opinion page must rely on its readers and guest columnists, who provide a diverse array of thoughts and positions.
So we ask that you take part in the opinion page through letters to the editor, which can be submitted by email sent to letters@nwi.com. There are some ground rules, including a 200-word limit. We won’t publish letters from anyonymous parties. All people forwarding ideas must provide their name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can contact them to verify the letters are authentic. Your phone numbers will not be published; they’re just for our records.
We believe in transparency, in our reporting and in our commentary. If you think we didn't get something right, let us know. The rules above still apply.
It's often said in journalism that "Sunlight is the best disinfectant." We believe that at The Times.
Help us bring in that sunlight by participating in our editorial forums.