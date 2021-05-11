TIMES EDITORIAL: Readers help make the opinion page

Americans are as split as it comes these days. We understand that.

Newspapers, along with other forms of media, are often accused of bias. Those accusations come from every corner of political ideology.

To be clear, bias exists in everyone.

But within the lines of the pages of The Times, the only thing we are beholden to is the truth — no matter how that looks.

We also know we don't have all the answers or the market cornered on good ideas. A good opinion page must rely on its readers and guest columnists, who provide a diverse array of thoughts and positions.

So we ask that you take part in the opinion page through letters to the editor, which can be submitted by email sent to letters@nwi.com. There are some ground rules, including a 200-word limit. We won’t publish letters from anyonymous parties. All people forwarding ideas must provide their name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can contact them to verify the letters are authentic. Your phone numbers will not be published; they’re just for our records.

We believe in transparency, in our reporting and in our commentary. If you think we didn't get something right, let us know. The rules above still apply.