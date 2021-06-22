TIMES EDITORIAL: Recent storm a grim reminder that preparedness is a must

Thousands of residents in the Region woke up Monday morning to power outages. Many suffered storm damage to their property. There were no reports of injuries though there were several in some of Chicago’s western suburbs.
The storm that ripped through the Region serves as a reminder that being prepared for storms can save lives.
A little planning and vigilance when it comes to severe storms can go a long way.
The National Weather Service offers the following tips to become prepared:
Be Weather-Ready: Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for tornadoes. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about tornado watches and warnings.
Sign Up for Notifications: Know how your community sends warnings. Some communities have outdoor sirens. Others depend on media and smart phones to alert residents of severe storms capable of producing tornadoes.
Create a Communications Plan: Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get too quickly, such as a church or family member.
Pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
Practice Your Plan: Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when tornado warnings are issued. Don't forget pets if time allows.
Prepare Your Home: Consider having your safe room reinforced. You can find plans for reinforcing an interior room to provide better protection on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.
Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt.
These small steps laid out by the National Weather Service are easy to implement. With summer upon us, we know storms come with the warm weather.
Be prepared. Be vigilant. You could be saving a life.