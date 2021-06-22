TIMES EDITORIAL: Recent storm a grim reminder that preparedness is a must

Thousands of residents in the Region woke up Monday morning to power outages. Many suffered storm damage to their property. There were no reports of injuries though there were several in some of Chicago’s western suburbs.

The storm that ripped through the Region serves as a reminder that being prepared for storms can save lives.

A little planning and vigilance when it comes to severe storms can go a long way.

The National Weather Service offers the following tips to become prepared:

Be Weather-Ready: Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for tornadoes. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about tornado watches and warnings.

Sign Up for Notifications: Know how your community sends warnings. Some communities have outdoor sirens. Others depend on media and smart phones to alert residents of severe storms capable of producing tornadoes.