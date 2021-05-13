TIMES EDITORIAL: Reinstating job search requirement the right move

Indiana is fortunate its unemployment rate (3.9% for March) is roughly what it was before the pandemic (3.3%). The state peaked at 16.9% in April 2020 before declining monthly since. So for the most part, Hoosiers have returned to work when the opportunity presented itself.

Some remain unwilling to rejoin the workforce. There are myriad reasons, including many people citing health concerns.

However, the pandemic has changed the way we operate.

Mask mandate or not, many businesses require face coverings. Social distancing is now part of our lexicon. For the most part, we’re seeing good-faith efforts with people's safety in mind.

It would be foolish to think our lives aren't forever changed by this pandemic.

But we're figuring out a new normal. Things may look different going forward, but whatever the outlook, we need a strong workforce.