TIMES EDITORIAL: Rokita needs to explain VU probe

Attorney General Todd Rokita made news Tuesday when he announced his office will investigate the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University.

Rokita wants to find out whether the institute is operating under the influence of the Chinese government and using communist propaganda to influence Hoosiers.

The efforts of our state’s top lawyer would be better spent on other endeavors. Rokita should drop this probe and get back to legal matters that truly impact Hoosiers.

The Munster native said his office plans to use "every tool at our disposal" to figure out what's going on with the Confucius Institute.

"Hoosiers deserve answers and transparency into the impact of these institutes on our schools and students," Rokita said.

We agree with Rokita on one point. Hoosiers do deserve transparency in education — and beyond.

But what exactly is the impetus for this investigation?

Despite being so keen on transparency, Rokita offered few details into the genesis of the probe.