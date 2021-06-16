TIMES EDITORIAL: Support effort to improve broadband access

The Indiana Speed Test is available at www.infb.org/speedtest.

According to Indiana Farm Bureau, the speed test provides real-time internet speed information from residents. That data then pinpoints areas that are most in need of reliable, affordable access to broadband service.

With that data, those gaps in service can hopefully become filled. Local government and broadband groups can come together and come up with solutions.

This is something that is beyond due in 2021. Internet access is part of our daily lives. We use it to not only work and go to school but to communicate with others, shop, pay bills and so much more.

Indiana Farm Bureau also states that a hope from this project is that the Indiana Speed Test data "will jumpstart efforts to plan broadband infrastructure investments from the local portions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, so that decision-makers make investments with the greatest impact."

This is a common-sense approach to a real issue that affects so many. Not only is expanding broadband access the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do.