TIMES EDITORIAL: Time for school boards to step up for kids' health

If we're going to tackle this virus and also protect our children, it's going to take a two-pronged effort by adults.

Our state needs more adults to step up and get the vaccine.

And school boards need to institute measures that protect students – particularly those who have no current ability to be vaccinated.

This may not be politically appetizing to school board members who might be worried about backlash from their constituents, but it's the right thing to do.

A piecemeal system of optional masks, no vaccine mandates and draconian measures when a child gets sick or comes in contact with someone who's sick isn't the way to go in the midst of a global pandemic that is again picking up steam.

Thousands of children have gotten sick. More and more kids are landing in the hospital because of the delta variant.

Whether it be from political fear or hubris, we are failing children via inaction in many cases.

Right now, the only option is to act on the local level to protect children.