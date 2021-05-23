TIMES EDITORIAL: Time to get back to work

It's understandable that some are hesitant to return to the workplace. But with easier access to the COVID-19 vaccines and plunging cases, now is as good a time as any to make the effort to move forward.

And we also know that a return to work can't be a return to business as usual.

Companies and firms must learn from the pandemic. They must value things like safety and mental health and realize that they need to provide jobs that are worth working.

If the governor's move provides a nudge to further stimulate the economy, it's especially welcome in The Region.

As The Times' Joseph Pete reported last week, unemployment is still in double digits in Gary and East Chicago, and a relatively high 6.9% across the Gary metro region.

These unemployment benefits were meant to be temporary. Some may argue that they should remain in place since they come at no cost to the state, but those without jobs have close to a month to seek employment.

There are opportunities of all kinds in the market right now.