TIMES EDITORIAL: Tragedy reveals Region's compassion

"It was happiness that I found him — that I could give the family closure — but then ... spotting his body ... it hit me hard. I wasn't ready for it. But that's what I came here to do," Smith said.

It's hard to fathom such a loss. A tragedy that took place in the blink of an eye.

Let us hope, however, in our grief, we keep Kyrin's spirit close to our hearts.

The search for a little boy with an angelic face and kind eyes helped bring this community together.

In the absolute worst of times, it brought out the best of the Region.

Volunteers from all corners of Lake County and beyond flocked to the shores of the Little Calumet River.

They weren't divided by their differences.

They didn't bicker or squabble over petty matters.

They were united in the hope of finding Kyrin.

Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg told The Times last week that he received numerous calls from parents of autistic children. Kyrin was autistic, and those parents told Kellogg they wanted to help.