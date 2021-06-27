TIMES EDITORIAL: Violence is a public health crisis

The thing is everything should be on the table. There is not one answer to solve this problem. It takes a holistic approach devoid of partisanship.

We need to start having some uncomfortable but much needed conversations about violence, its origins and solutions.

Prince said an executive order from Biden could make more funding available for mental health services in communities affected by violence, such as Gary.

Those sort of services are sorely lacking in places like Gary.

Bottom line it takes money to help get kids into programs that offer a chance to heal and an alternative to the streets.

Gary is suffering.

As reported last week in The Times by Sarah Reese, as of Wednesday, the city had recorded 20 homicides in 2021.

While that's a slight decrease from 23 at the same time in 2020, more work needs to be done.

There are plenty of people like Joy Holliday, director of the Gary for Life initiative and Thrive youth program, who was at Thursday's event and are devoting their lives to improve the lives of others.