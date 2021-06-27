TIMES EDITORIAL: Violence is a public health crisis

Young men and women in places like Gary, East Chicago, the South and West sides of Chicago are growing up surrounded by violence.
Senior Pastor Anthony Williams, of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Church in Dolton, stood in front of Gary City Hall with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince on Thursday carrying a message we all need to hear.
"Gary, Indiana, has been affected by structural violence," Williams said. "You know what redlining is? That's a form of violence. You know why I can't get a bank loan? It ain't my credit. ... We got to work on civility."
Williams and his supporters are en route to Washington, D.C.
There they will ask President Joe Biden to sign an executive order declaring violence a national mental health crisis.
Imagine living in an area without easy access to groceries, health care or good schools but constantly being surrounded by violence or the threat of violence.
That's no way to grow up. It's not normal and shouldn't be normalized.
Constant stress and worry are taxing and lead to myriad mental health issues.
Some may point to things like lax gun control, institutional racism or divestment from these communities. Others might point to failed policies, broken families or lack of faith-based programs.
The thing is everything should be on the table. There is not one answer to solve this problem. It takes a holistic approach devoid of partisanship.
We need to start having some uncomfortable but much needed conversations about violence, its origins and solutions.
Prince said an executive order from Biden could make more funding available for mental health services in communities affected by violence, such as Gary.
Those sort of services are sorely lacking in places like Gary.
Bottom line it takes money to help get kids into programs that offer a chance to heal and an alternative to the streets.
Gary is suffering.
As reported last week in The Times by Sarah Reese, as of Wednesday, the city had recorded 20 homicides in 2021.
While that's a slight decrease from 23 at the same time in 2020, more work needs to be done.
There are plenty of people like Joy Holliday, director of the Gary for Life initiative and Thrive youth program, who was at Thursday's event and are devoting their lives to improve the lives of others.
They just need more help. This problem was decades in the making and it will take time to fix.
Holliday recalled a conversation she once had with a pastor, who said taking the guns from people's hands won't lead to lasting change.
"Unless we address the systemic issues and address the violence, we will beat each other with sticks," Holliday said Thursday.
Williams knows firsthand the pain violence can cause. His son Nehemiah, 35, was shot and killed in 2018 in Burnham after a dispute with someone in a storm.
Williams lost his 35-year-old son Nehemiah Williams in a shooting Feb. 21, 2018, in Burnham, he said.
Williams said Biden knows such pain losing children himself.
"We can't live like this. We can't go on like this. We can't grow as a nation like this. We can't go forward like this," Williams said.
On July 4th, Williams and his group are planning to be at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington where they will declare their independence from American violence.
Let's hope this is the start of something much greater.