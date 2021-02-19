Why don’t nursing homes ever get better?

Throughout the past year the Indianapolis Star has published a fine series of 11 major stories plus several follow-up and daily stories detailing the unsavory business practices of Indiana’s nursing facilities and the poor care delivered by many of them. The series was stellar, and no doubt opened the public’s eyes to the ugliness in nursing homes and the poor care residents too often receive.

What the series revealed is all the more crucial since during the pandemic year, nursing home residents have suffered disproportionately, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths nationwide and 50 percent of COVID deaths in Indiana nursing facilities.

The Star summed up its findings at the end of last year:

County hospitals, which now own more than 90 percent of Indiana’s nursing homes at least on paper, “have been gaming the Medicaid system for years” receiving more extra Medicaid funds than any other state “but much of that money never reaches the nursing homes.” Instead, it has been diverted to other purposes like hospital construction.