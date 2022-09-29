Opportunity Enterprises clients, sponsors dig in at respite center excavation

VALPARAISO — Every journey starts with a single step. In the case of Opportunity Enterprises, it starts with a single scoop.

To celebrate progress on construction of its new respite center, OE selected six clients, along with corporate sponsors, to serve as excavators for a day Wednesday afternoon.

The supervised activity kicked off construction of the 18,000-square-foot respite center. OE broke ground on the $6.7 million project in May and plans to open the center in the spring.

“We thought this would be a great experience,” OE CEO Neil Samahon said of the ceremonial excavation. “It's kind of a cool thing.”

The center will be located on OE’s 158-acre lakeside complex along Fish Lake Street that includes part of Lake Eliza.

Samahon said the Respite Center has been a “long time coming,” adding that the service is “absolutely valuable to our families.”

Founded in 1967, OE provides educational, vocational and residential services for more than 1,000 youth and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. With its two complexes, OE provides day service and enrichment programs.

Respite care provides opportunities for caregivers of those with disabilities to schedule time for themselves while offering their loved ones a place to interact with others. The center will feature child and adult wings, a communal kitchen with wheelchair-accessible countertops and a fully accessible tree house.

OE clients and their sponsors geared up for the big dig, courtesy of R.V. Sutton Inc., of Chesterton, excavator on the project. General contractor and one of the sponsors was Berglund Construction, of Merrillville.

“To play a role in this is tremendous for us,” said Jeff Berglund, vice president of Berglund. “What better way than to have the clients jump in and give it their best.”

Some clients hopped onto one of two excavators for the day. Ryan Balicki, a wheelchair-bound client, let Ryan Voyles, materials manager with sponsor Camaco, of Portage, excavate. “It feels good,” Balicki said of the day.

Voyles commented, “We’re excited to be part of the community and give back to this organization.”

Another sponsor was NIPSCO, whose president Michael Hooper noted, “Opportunity Enterprises continues to provide incredible programs for its clients, and we are so proud to support these efforts.”

Representing the utility company was the first excavator, Nick Taskoff, aided by his father, Steve Taskoff, a NIPSCO employee.

Nick chose the larger excavator and within minutes began moving earth.

“This is awesome,” Steve Taskoff said. “Opportunity Enterprises has been such a blessing to our family, and this is a great way to give back.”

Other client-excavators included Sam Kuyrkendall, Christine Sutherlin and Kevin Kacher.

Kuyrkendall, who used the smaller excavator, said, “It feels good to try to use [the excavators]. They’re trying to build something.”

R.V. Sutton owner Rudy Sutton let novices use a 20-metric-ton machine costing $250,000. He did that at previous projects on women’s shelters, schools and health care centers.

The key to operating excavators, Sutton said, is “getting the touch of it. For experienced workers, the excavator becomes like an extension of themselves.”

Sponsors included Centier Bank, Steel Cities Steels and Douglas Robinson.

Dakita L. Jones, community relations manager for Centier Bank, said, “This project is dear to our hearts. We’ve been part of OE for a while now. This allows us to connect with clients. This is also an opportunity to be part of this great day.”

Lauren Zurbriggen, financial education and community outreach coordinator for Centier, also operated an excavator. She described the excavator “like an adult crane game.”

Clients and families watched the excavations. Sandy Kacher, Kevin Kacher’s mother, said, “This [Respite Center] is a great opportunity for clients to be in the same area.”

Opportunity Enterprises, the mother continued, “has helped him learn boundaries and follow directions better. It’s also exposed him to different opportunities.”