GARY — The father behind Saturday’s father-daughter dance — dubbed the “Red Carpet Affair” — at the Genesis Convention Center hopes the event shone a spotlight on the positive male role models needed in young girls’ lives.
“Fathers are our leaders, our providers and protectors, and they should be there for their daughters,” said Sidney Savage II, of Gary.
Too often in Gary and other communities, young girls grow up in fatherless households, beholden to influences of a sexualized pop culture and entertainment industry, and distorted relationships centered around domestic violence, he said.
Savage said he was inspired to hold this event after the mother of his child, Temica Spencer, was killed in August 2017 as a result of domestic violence. The suspect, Melvin Bruce, was sentenced in 2018 to 15 years for the shooting death, court records show.
That left Savage and his wife to care for his then-12-year-old daughter, Mykyla, who has since excelled in school and is doing well, he said.
“When everything happened, I told her, ‘I want you to not make this your crutch, but I want you to use it to better yourself,'” Savage said. “Domestic violence is real. Real life is real. It’s a rough world out there.
“It was a rough transition for us both, but it triggered something in me as a father. She lost her mother at a very tender age of 12, and I told her I didn’t want her to become a victim of society."
Savage, married to his wife of eight years, said he is a full-time stay-at-home dad, taking care of his 28-year-old stepdaughter, who suffered a brain aneurysm at 19 and is partially paralyzed. He said he also cares for his grandson.
The dance
The "Red Carpet Affair" on Saturday night was a chance for fathers to reconnect with their daughters and share a beautiful experience at the dance, complete with the red carpet treatment, a royal spread of refreshments and live performances.
Rickey Smiley, a comedian, television host and radio personality, hosted the event, Savage said.
“He was just so open and willing to do this. I’m grateful because he understands the importance of this event and bringing attention to sex trafficking and the abuse of women. … We want to make sure these young ladies experience the protection and the love they deserve and a good vibe from a male figure,” Savage said.
Smiley made headlines earlier this year after he said he lost a morning show gig for speaking out against R&B artist R. Kelly, who is facing sex-crime charges.
Savage said the Gary Community School Corp. was a partner in the event and headed up the “Adopt-A-Daughter” program. They worked to find positive male role models who can accompany young girls who don’t have someone in their life to invite.
Savage said he included the schools so the recruitment of male volunteers would be “a trusted process” and provide a safe environment for everyone.
Other event sponsors and partners included Xfinity, Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments, Villa Beach Apartments, New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Faith Tabernacle Deliverance.
Organizers also handed out “Fiercely Favorite” and father and daughter of the year awards.
Tony Blair, founder and CEO of Blind Social Center, and Aaliyah Stewart, a teen spearheading efforts to open a youth center in Gary, were among the recipients this year.