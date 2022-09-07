Organizers bring fond childhood memories, devotion to Popcorn Fest, other Valparaiso events

When Tom Clifford and Katie Abel were growing up in Valparaiso's downtown area, they each looked forward to the Popcorn Festival parade each year. Clifford, who lived near the parade route, would get excited when he saw the Clydesdale horses line up, and Abel operated her own lemonade stand to quench attendees' thirsts.

Little did the childhood friends know that years later they would collaborate in planning their much beloved Popcorn Festival.

"It's such a treat for us to bring back that magic that we experienced as children and serve our community," said Clifford, executive event and marketing manager at Valparaiso Events.

The Popcorn Festival dates to Sept. 15, 1979. It was billed as Orville Redenbacher Recognition Day — A Popcorn Festival and was produced by the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. At its inception, the festival was created as a "welcome home to Orville" and a celebration of "all things popcorn." This year the festival celebrates its 43rd year.

In the 1980s attendance grew and activities expanded, and the Popcorn Festival moved to the first Saturday after Labor Day. In March 1985, Valparaiso Community Festivals and Events Inc. was established to plan, manage and execute the festival. Today, Valparaiso Events also hosts an array of functions throughout the year, including The Chocolate Walk, summer outdoor movies, the Valparaiso Art Festival, the Valparaiso Wine Festival, a summer concert series, Valparaiso Brew Fest, Downtown Trick or Treat and the Fall Harvest Festival, the Autumn Promenade and Holly Days. In March, the organization produced Valpo LepreCon, a St. Patrick's Day-themed fundraiser, and brought in more than $17,000 for the SELF School of Valparaiso and Porter County.

"The goal of the Popcorn Festival is to showcase our great town of Valparaiso. The festival brings the community together and includes participants from the Valparaiso Community Schools and neighboring cities in a parade featuring marching bands, Girl Scout troops, karate academies and more. It showcases both traveling and local crafters and artisans as well as local business owners," Clifford said. "We're very fortunate to have committee chairpeople return each year to contribute their knowledge and know-how that are essential to the festival's success."

The festival also aims to stimulate commerce and be philanthropic. All the food vendors at the festival must pair with a nonprofit in the Porter County area and donate a portion of the day's proceeds to the community.

"We owe a huge shout-out to our board and committee volunteers. They’ve been a huge help in planning," Abel noted. "We're so lucky to have them."

One of those board members is board Chairman Doug Mogck, a big fan of the Popcorn Festival.

"Valparaiso Events is pleased to continue the Popcorn Festival, which has always been supported by the community," he said. "It's a fun day of activities for all ages, and it brings the community together. There aren't too many other festivals that have withstood the test of time that the Popcorn Festival has."

Valparaiso Events is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Valparaiso by delivering distinctive events and experiences that keep downtown Valparaiso vibrant. Most events are free to attend, and many are subsidized by local businesses.

Clifford and Abel said that the Popcorn Festival still has the aura and magic it did when they were kids, but being able to work together to produce it now makes those memories that much sweeter.

For more information on the 2022 Popcorn Festival, visit valparaisoevents.com/event/valparaiso-popcorn-festival.