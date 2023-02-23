The usual "Acoustic Thursday" concerts at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart take a different spin this week, with tonight's first installment of a new "Original Songwriters" series, to be featured the fourth Thursday of every month moving forward.

The new series is hosted by songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and recording artist Danny Lemmon of The Lemmon Brothers Band, who has successfully hosted such a series on the second Wednesday of the month just across the state line at Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete.

"The format at Montego is the same as at Smokey Jo’s," explained Lemmon. "This is a showcase of local songwriters performing their own music in an intimate acoustic setting. I want to stress, this is NOT an open mic situation. The songwriters are scheduled in advance. I start off with a short set of my songs, followed by other featured songwriters. We have a great line-up of songwriters (tonight) at Montego."

Performing will be original music trio Triway -- a scaled down version of veteran NWI recording group The Highway Band -- featuring David Varella, John and Jim Bonick. Other performers tonight at Montego include Billy Klein & Ted Spaniak (members of the band Loretto Lane), along with performances by Nick Scarpinato and Joe Goodrich. Admission is free for all ages. Full bar and food menu available. Lemmon said all original songwriters interested in being showcased at either or both venues, should reach out to him at dannylemmonmusic.com.

It's important to note acoustic artists who regularly play week to week at Montego Bay are always welcome to include original songs into their sets, but most songs heard on those nights tend to be covers and audience requests. That will not change on other weeks of the month, but the fourth Thursday now focuses on homegrown original music.

As a long time member of the Midwest music scene, this writer is well aware of the abundance of gifted regional songwriters here in Northwest Indiana and throughout Chicagoland.

Musicians struggle to get their songs heard by the public in this area, because so many venues offering entertainment hire only those who play cover songs. That is not meant as a criticism because those businesses cater to what their clientele want and expect to hear, but it doesn't negate that up and coming writers and performers need outlets for their music so they can take the next step in their respective careers.

Fortunately, most local breweries and wineries are more lax when it comes to opening up performance space to original artists. There's also a few great places like The Front Porch Music Room (505 Lincolnway) in Valparaiso, Tinker's Attic (2513 Highway Ave.) in Highland and Paul Henry's Art Gallery (416 Sibley Ave.) in Hammond, to name a few of the longest running haunts welcoming original local music. When it comes to clubs, a longtime champion of original music artists is Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer.

As a lifelong advocate for original music makers on all fronts -- in print, on radio and at live venues -- I applaud Lemmon's efforts to help expose the songs of his fellow songwriters with his monthly, now bi-state showcase nights. Kudos also to Montego Bay for opening up a night each month where the music-loving public can hear the fresh, original sounds of the Region. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

MUSIC NOTES

• Perhaps original music is already catching on, as Montego Bay Grille welcomes Moneytree Records artist Dave Rudolf from 6-9 p.m. on March 1 for a special CD release party, celebrating the veteran singer/songwriter's latest Moneytree releases, "Sit Down, Take A Number" and "Traditional." The veteran entertainer and Grammy-nominee has performed on college campuses across country, earned a gold record and was a regular in Chicago's Old Town district during the early 1970's folk music boom. Tickets: $5. A $10 ticket includes a CD of choice. Rudolf guests this Tuesday on 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary presents free weekend entertainment on two stages. On Friday, Hard Rock Cafe Stage will groove to the funk sounds Keith Jackson & Triple Dose. Region blues fans should not miss the opportunity to catch international blues guitar great Eric Gales and his band on the Cafe Stage, as he pulls out gems from his 18 album-deep catalog of music. Gales is still one of the best out there, so to catch him in a free performance is a no-brainer. Opening for Gales is The Mike Wheeler Band. Music starts at 9 p.m. both nights.

Music fans find more free entertainment at the Council Oak Bar Stage on the other side of the casino. On Friday, soul singer Laura Rain & The Caesars perform, followed on Saturday by NWI's Corey Dennison Blues Band.

Also on Saturday, the casino's auditorium venue -- Hard Rock Live! -- welcomes R&B/Soul music star Joe Lewis Thomas, who since the early 1990s has performed simply as "Joe," while racking up a string of hit singles like "Stutter," "I Wanna Know," "Don't Wanna Be A Player" and "All The Things (Your Man Won't Do)." More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) and NTL Productions present a 1960s double header at 8 p.m. this Friday. Doors of Perception performs the music of The Doors, while Who's Who pays homage to The Who. Tickets range from $9 to $20.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., NWI's Smalltown will have Art Theater "crumblin' down" with their tribute to John Mellencamp. Opening is the covers band Eras, and acoustic artist, Mac. Tickets: $15. More: brickartlive.com.

• The sultry R&B sounds of The Lauren Dukes Duo is featured tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. A new project -- TW2 -- featuring four local music veterans covers a variety of musical ground on Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed by a night of country music covers of Steel Country on Saturday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse performs Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W.t U.S. 20) in Porter. A very special homecoming show with Mike & Tim Franklin happens Saturday. Grammy nominee Mike will perform songs and tell stories about some of the famous friends and musical heroes he has worked with over the years, accompanied by brother Tim and members of local covers band, All Tooned Up. NWI music veteran Ron Buffington opens the show with acoustic Americana music. Music starts at 8 p.m. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" runs from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Acoustic music by Strings Beyond Description happens 9 p.m. to midnight at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features Caught On Cline at 9 p.m. Hosted "Open Stage Nights" happen at 9 p.m. every Sunday and Tuesday, with patrons becoming "stars" at Friday's "Karaoke Night." More: 219- 865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• NWI guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal co-hosts Sunday's Region Ale Jazz Brunch with world famous jazz bassist Rick Fierabracci (of Brand X fame). After a short concert set by Villarreal and Fierabracci with the house band, the stage at Region Ale (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville becomes open mic for the audience to join in the fun. More: facebook.com/RegionAle219.

• The Spot Recording Studio has announced the return of weekly 7-10 p.m. jam nights in the facility's "Studio B," beginning on Feb. 23. Host band is Bob Mandarino & The Homewreckers. Admission is free. More: 219-765-0285.