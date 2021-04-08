 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 17: Production Design
Oscar Countdown: Day 17: Production Design

We won't know what the art directors guild awards pick for a couple more days, but at the Oscars, it probably will be hard to deny "Mank" an award for its design and set decoration. The film takes place in old Hollywood and toggles back and forth from the early 1940s to pre-WWII 1930s. Given it's a movie about making a movie ("Citizen Kane"), there are countless opportunities for great vintage props and equipment, and all of that is done meticulously. If there's a spoiler role to be played, it could be from "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

