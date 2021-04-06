Oscar Countdown: Day 19: Visual Effects

Poor "Tenet" ... sort of. COVID-19 wreaked a little bit of havoc with its release dates, and ultimately it wound up nearly doubling its production budget at the box office – but still reportedly lost money when marketing was factored in. Absent the pandemic, it's the kind of film that could've done a $1 billion worldwide number. It's kind of a no-brainer winner for Visual Effects with its reverse-time and complicated physics laws finding their way to Christopher Nolan's film. It's hard to imagine George Clooney's "The Midnight Sky" or "Mulan" giving it much of a run for the money.