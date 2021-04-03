 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar Countdown: Day 22: Original Song, Original Score
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 22: Original Song, Original Score

This year's Original Song frontrunner appears to be "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami ..." It was written by Leslie Odom Jr., who also sings it. He's a dual nominee also up for Best Supporting Actor for the film. "Io Si (Seen)" is the darkhorse – it's the first song entirely in Italian to get a nomination, and it's written by Diane Warren – giving her 12 nominations, but still no wins. She's been nominated for Original Song four straight years and six of the past seven, which is amazing. Original Score is probably more clear cut. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste probably can write their speeches now for Disney/Pixar's "Soul."

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts