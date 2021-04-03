Oscar Countdown: Day 22: Original Song, Original Score

This year's Original Song frontrunner appears to be "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami ..." It was written by Leslie Odom Jr., who also sings it. He's a dual nominee also up for Best Supporting Actor for the film. "Io Si (Seen)" is the darkhorse – it's the first song entirely in Italian to get a nomination, and it's written by Diane Warren – giving her 12 nominations, but still no wins. She's been nominated for Original Song four straight years and six of the past seven, which is amazing. Original Score is probably more clear cut. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste probably can write their speeches now for Disney/Pixar's "Soul."