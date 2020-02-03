'Othered' in America: An old story, still playing out daily

Activists say the episodes make minorities feel separated — “othered,” as the recently coined verb puts it.

Deep roots of "othering"

The concept of “otherism” is hardly new. It has lingered in the U.S. for decades — centuries, even.

Irish, Germans and Italians were sometimes viewed as “others” when they became new Americans during 19th- and early 20th-century immigration. Many were deported. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 prevented Chinese laborers from immigrating to the U.S. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, Japanese Americans were forced from their homes and sent to internment camps, despite trying to prove their loyalty to the U.S.

After the 9/11 attacks, Muslim Americans faced increased government surveillance and were viewed largely with suspicion. For black Americans, the legacy of chattel slavery lingers today in housing discrimination, mass incarceration and everyday instances of discrimination. Native Americans were forced to relocate to reservations in the West following the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

In each of these examples, both government policies and public perception served the function of “othering" particular ethnic communities.