 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Parents Celebrate their 66 Wedding Anniversary

Our Parents Celebrate their 66 Wedding Anniversary

On October 9th, Carol & Lee Zunica will be celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary. They have recently moved from Palos Heights, IL to Schererville, IN. They have been blessed with 5 children. Three daughters, Debbie & Mike O'Block, Linda & Carl Stahulak, and Sandy & Bill Chandler and 2 sons, Michael & Jacqui Zunica and Larry & Carol Zunica. They are proud grandparents of 12 and great-grandparents of 7. Lee retired from Citibank in 1992 and has been enjoying retirement ever since. Carol and Lee have been spending the winter months in Sarasota, FL for the past 28 years. Happy Anniversary to the best parents. We all love you!

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts