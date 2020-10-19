Outsourcing the issue

Monday is usually Unlucky Louie’s worst day in his penny game, but this week he had advanced to the fray with uncommon hope. Unfortunately, he self-destructed on the first deal.

Against Louie’s six hearts, West led the queen of spades, and Louie ruffed and drew trumps. He next took dummy’s top diamonds, hoping for a 3-3 break and a club discard. When instead East threw a spade, Louie tried a club finesse with his queen. West won, and Louie lost another club to East at the end. Down one.

“I need to outsource my Mondays to India,” Louie sighed.

How would you play the slam?

Spade ruffs

After Louie ruffs the first spade and draws trumps, he can reach dummy with the A-K of diamonds to ruff two more spades. He then leads a third diamond to the queen.

When East discards, Louie leads dummy’s last diamond and discards a club — a loser on a loser. When West wins, he must concede the 12th trick. He must lead either a spade, conceding a ruff-sluff, or a club from his king.

Daily question