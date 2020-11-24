Outstanding magazine

The Bridge World published its first issue in October 1929 and hasn’t missed a month since. The magazine has an international reputation for excellence and offers material for both experts and aspiring players.

In an “Improve Your Play” feature, South’s four spades is at risk only if he loses two trumps (if a defender has A-J-10) and two hearts if West has the ace. South must win the first club in dummy and lead a trump through East to his king. If West has the ace, South is sure of at least 10 tricks.

Trump trick

As the cards lie, East must play low, else he loses his second trump trick. When South’s king wins, he starts the diamonds, leading the queen, the ten to dummy’s jack and a third diamond. (If East had two diamonds, he might place West with the ace and decline to ruff.) On the fourth diamond, South throws a heart from dummy and is safe.

Daily question

You hold: S K 7 6 5 2 H K 7 D A K Q 10 C A 9. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens three hearts. What do you say?

Answer: Boo on preempts! You have a fine hand but no good call. An overcall of three spades would suggest a better suit and perhaps less high-card strength. A double might get you an unwelcome response in clubs from partner. To pass might be right, but bid 3NT. Maybe partner has A 4, 8 6, J 9 8 7 6, Q 7 6 5.

