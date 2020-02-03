Over when it's over

"Playing bridge with my wife has taught me one thing," a club player told me. "If a man says 'fine,' an argument is over. If a woman says 'fine,' it's just starting."

My friend was today's East. His wife led a low club against four spades.

"I took my king and ace," he said, "and led the jack of hearts. Declarer won in dummy and led the queen of trumps, and I won and led another heart. He won with the ace, led to the jack of trumps, came back to his queen of diamonds, drew trumps and claimed.

"My wife said we could have done better. I said the contract was unbeatable. She said 'fine,' and I knew I was in trouble."

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

ONLY CHANCE

East can see that the only chance for the defense is to get two trump tricks. At Trick Three, let him lead a third club. South ruffs in his hand and leads a trump to the jack, and East plays low.

When dummy leads the queen of trumps next, East takes the ace and leads a fourth club. Whatever declarer does, West's ten of trumps wins the setting trick.

DAILY QUESTION