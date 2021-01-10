Overberried

“The man makes no distinctions,” Ed, my club’s best player, remarked to me. “He doesn’t care whether the contract is a partial, a game or a grand slam.”

Joe Overberry believes it’s nobler to try for an overtrick than to make what he bid. He costs his partners and himself thousands of points.

Joe was today’s South in a penny game and opened one diamond. When North responded one heart, Joe bid one spade next when many players would have preferred a game-forcing jump-shift to two spades. (Opener’s non-jump change of suit is not forcing, but a few partnerships treat a second bid of specifically one spade as forcing.) North’s hand was worth a raise to four spades, and Joe bid six.

West led the ten of clubs, and Joe won with dummy’s ace and led the four of trumps: eight, jack ... and West, who happened to be Ed, played low smoothly. Joe then led a heart to dummy’s king and returned a second trump to his ten.

This time Ed produced the king and led his last trump, and Joe’s slam was in trouble. Joe won, took the queen of clubs, cashed the A-K of diamonds and ruffed a diamond. He discarded a diamond on the king of clubs but still had a diamond loser.

“Good defense,” East told Ed.