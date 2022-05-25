Overberried

When I watched today's deal, Joe Overberry was South. He believes it's nobler to go down trying for an overtrick than to make his bid. As you might expect, Joe doesn't know much about safety plays (my topic this week); he wouldn't play safe even if he did.

At 3NT, Joe took the ace of spades and counted three spades, two hearts, two clubs and (if West had the ace of diamonds) three diamonds: an overtrick! At Trick Two, Joe led a diamond to dummy's king.

East took the ace and returned a spade. Joe won and cashed the queen of diamonds, but when East discarded, Joe could take only eight tricks.

Grand slam

"The man would try for an overtrick at a grand slam," North said gloomily.

Joe should play as safe as he can for two diamond tricks — all he needs to make 3NT — by leading his deuce and playing low from dummy. If East won cheaply and returned a spade, Joe would lead a diamond to the king next. He guards against the only danger holding: the singleton ace with East.

Daily question

You hold: S A K 6 H A K 8 D 9 5 4 2 C A K 4. Only your side is vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens three clubs. What do you say?

ANSWER: You have no bidding room to investigate. You must assume that your partner has a few points. Double. If he responds in a suit at the three level, bid 3NT. Then if he has Q J 8 7 3, 7 6, A 10 8 6 3, 3, he will insist on a suit contract. If instead you overcall 3NT directly, he may think you hold a hand such as 7 3, K 3, A K Q 10 7 6 5, A 4.

