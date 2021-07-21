Overberried

"Greed is envy with its sleeves rolled up." -- graffiti

Today's South was the infamous Joe Overberry, who pursues overtricks at all costs -- which amount to thousands of points.

At four spades, Joe took the ace of diamonds and the king of trumps, cashed the A-K of clubs and ruffed a club with the jack. West was ready for that; instead of overruffing with the queen, he discarded smoothly. Joe then took the ace of trumps. If the queen fell, he could lead to the nine, ruff a club and go to the ace of hearts to take the good fifth club: an overtrick!

Entries

But when East unexpectedly discarded on the ace of trumps, Joe lost a trump, a diamond and -- since he lacked the entries to use dummy's fifth club -- two hearts.

Joe chucked 720 points for an overtrick. After his jack of trumps wins, he must lead a low trump. West takes the queen, cashes a diamond and leads a heart, but Joe wins, ruffs a club high, draws trumps with dummy's nine and takes the fifth club. Making four.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 8 3 H A 10 5 D 6 4 C A K 5 3 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid two clubs and he rebids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: This problem is hard. Partner probably has six or more diamonds but minimum values. You have enough strength to invite game, but to insist on game will be aggressive even though your 11 points are prime. Bid two hearts. If partner next bids 2NT or three diamonds, risk a raise.

