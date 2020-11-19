Pandemic frustration? We want to hear from you

Do you take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously … but don’t feel like friends, family, neighbors or the public in general don’t? Have you been in a grocery line, wearing your mask, only to be near another person who isn’t? Are you irked by folks who wear their masks below their nose, essentially nullifying the effectiveness of face coverings?

If you said yes to any of the above, we want to hear from you. Please reflect your concerns or frustrations in a letter to the editor of 300 words or less. Email the letters, along with your name and city or town of residence, to letters@nwi.com, and include the best phone number were we can contact you to verify the letters. Phone numbers will not be published.

We’ll use these letters in an upcoming opinion page or Forum section. The deadline for receiving the letters is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Include in your letter if you would be willing to speak with a reporter for a story as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.