Pandemic propels powered up schools push

To that end, she saw the results of later school starting times to better align with workplace realities “back in the day” when she worked in San Antonio.

The Texas school system also had modified block scheduling and a school year that abandoned the antiquated agrarian calendar prevalent in so many districts nationwide in favor of a more balanced one (think eight weeks on, one week off, among other options).

Advocates of later school starting times point out that a biologically driven shift in circadian rhythms makes it next to impossible for adolescents to fall asleep and wake early. Teens also are more impaired by sleep loss than adults, they say.

When the Edina, Minnesota, shifted its start time to 8:30 a.m. in 1996 it was widely reported that academic performance improved and misbehavior declined.

San Antonio educators did not see significantly improved academic performance, said Gregory, citing standardized test scores, but, she recalled, there was a dramatic improvement in attendance and reduced tardiness.

“To improve outcomes you actually have to have students present,” Gregory said. “They can’t learn if they’re not in school.”