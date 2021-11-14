Pandemic propels powered up schools push

What lessons did the educational community learn from the pandemic, and how will that new information affect the New Normal postpandemic?
The learning deficits COVID-19 generated “exacerbated the achievement and outcome divides between haves and have-nots,” noted Anne Gregory, Phd., head of Purdue University Northwest’s School of Education and Counseling.
“We need to engage in some healthy discussion on how to improve education for everybody.”
Statistics from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) largely support her clarion call:
• A study entitled Indiana Performance and Academic Impact released in July shows that in grades three through eight statewide there should be “significant” recovery time in math and English Language Arts, particularly among English learner, Asian, Black and Hispanic students. “Significant,” the study notes, is recovery time exceeding one school year and requires supplemental academic support.
• Additionally, the IDOE study authors warn Hoosiers not to be fooled by the state’s 0.5% rise in 2020 high school graduation rates. The increase reflects the state relaxing graduation requirements after schools were forced to finish the year remotely. The state waived graduation exams that are normally required, and it allowed students who were on track to graduate to earn diplomas. (See online graphic for Region high school graduation rates.)
• Also troublesome is the report that about 70% of state public schools had lower attendance rates in 2020-21 compared to the previous school year. Gary Community School Corp. and the School of East Chicago were among 80 districts who saw double-digit declines.
• Nationally, the U.S. Census Bureau has said 1 in 10 of the nation’s poorest children had little or no access to technology for learning during COVID-19 closures.
Clearly, there will be long-term ramifications for years to come, but as Gregory notes, “challenges provide opportunities,” and she’s heartened by a Brookings Institute study that maps out a strategy to achieve what it calls “powered up schools.”
The study, entitled Beyond reopening schools: How education can emerge stronger than before COVID-19, targets areas to put “a strong public school at the center of a community and leverage the most effective partnerships … to help learners grow and develop a broad range of competencies and skills in and out of school.”
Among those target areas are parental engagement, an emphasis on innovation (including “new strategies or approaches that could, if scaled up, have the potential to rapidly accelerate or leapfrog, progress”), taking advantage of rising public support and new education allies (providing increased funding) and harnessing education technology. All are steps to overcome pandemic-induced learning deficits.
The good news as Region schools emerge from the coronavirus setback is many districts already are embracing some of those approaches to make up for lost ground.
Parental involvement increased markedly over the past 20 months as state-mandated dashboards advised families on COVID cases, positivity rates and district protocols. Many districts surveyed parents for their input on in-person and e-learning preferences. The School City of Hammond even solicited residents feedback on what to name the new Hammond Central High’s sports teams.
Just as schools across Indiana have dedicated partnerships with community businesses for internships and on-the-job training, Region schools are expanding their reach in the community.
The Times has previously reported on Michigan City’s Compressed Air Academy, preparing students for careers in air compressor and vacuum industries, and Region schools’ efforts to provide tablets and Chromebooks to students. Long before the pandemic, the Jobs for America's Graduates program, the Porter County Career and Technical Center, the Construction Advancement Foundation and the NWI Business Roundtable were attracting students to apprenticeships and hands-on instruction.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to create a strong and inclusive system,” Gregory notes. As an educator teaching educators, she approves of the increasing role of external opportunities for students, noting that she was brought up to consider school her job and as an adult values the “soft skills” — punctuality, cooperative working groups and problem solving — in-person learning provides to prepare students for the workforce.
To that end, she saw the results of later school starting times to better align with workplace realities “back in the day” when she worked in San Antonio.
The Texas school system also had modified block scheduling and a school year that abandoned the antiquated agrarian calendar prevalent in so many districts nationwide in favor of a more balanced one (think eight weeks on, one week off, among other options).
Advocates of later school starting times point out that a biologically driven shift in circadian rhythms makes it next to impossible for adolescents to fall asleep and wake early. Teens also are more impaired by sleep loss than adults, they say.
When the Edina, Minnesota, shifted its start time to 8:30 a.m. in 1996 it was widely reported that academic performance improved and misbehavior declined.
San Antonio educators did not see significantly improved academic performance, said Gregory, citing standardized test scores, but, she recalled, there was a dramatic improvement in attendance and reduced tardiness.
“To improve outcomes you actually have to have students present,” Gregory said. “They can’t learn if they’re not in school.”
The later school start times shifted much of extracurriculars to the morning and brought some challenges scheduling games as well as rotating buses.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Gregory conceded, “But is that a reason not to try it?”
No one probably has a clear vision of what the final product will look like, but the consequences of doing nothing or clinging to the past could have worrisome implications.
The Brookings study says: “COVID-19 left as many as 1.5 billion students out of school in early 2019 … with pre-pandemic analysis estimating that 90% of children in low-income countries, 50% of children in middle-income countries, and 30% of children in high-income countries fail to master the basic secondary-level skills needed to thrive in work and life.”
The pandemic indisputably weakened schools not only nationally, but globally. It also, however, has captured the public’s attention on how important education is and inspired the new push to power schools up.
