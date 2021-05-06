Paradise lost

A tale, reminiscent of Franz Kafka, tells of a man who waited beside the gates of paradise for a thousand years. When his attention was distracted for a moment, the gates silently opened and closed. Dummy play can be that way; you lose your focus for a moment — and lose your contract.

Today’s West led the six of spades against 3NT: jack, ace, four. Declarer played low on the spade return, and West won and led a third spade.

South took his king, led a club to dummy and returned a diamond to his queen. He got back to dummy with the ace of hearts and led a second diamond to his jack.

Entries

Since dummy had no more entries, South had to take the ace of diamonds next. West discarded, and South’s hopes vanished. He took only eight tricks.

South lost his chance for glory at Trick One. He must throw his king of spades under East’s ace. West can take the next spade, but dummy wins the third spade. Then South can finesse three times in diamonds, winning four diamonds and nine tricks in all.

Daily question

You hold: S J 10 5 H A 6 2 D 9 8 2 C K 5 3 2. Your partner opens one spade, you raise to two spades and he next bids three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s three clubs is a try for game. You should bid game with any maximum raise or with a fair raise that has help for his second suit. (With a “double fit,” you can make game with fewer than 26 points.) You have decent trump support, the king of clubs and a side ace. Bid four spades.

