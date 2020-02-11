Patience is a virtue

"Patience! The windmill never strays in search of the wind."

Today's declarer should have heeded that wisdom, but players tend to play, then think.

North-South got to four spades after West doubled South's one spade for takeout. West led the king of hearts, and South promptly put up dummy's ace. East ruffed and led a club, and South was sunk. He had to lose a club and two hearts.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

"It didn't occur to me that the man had doubled with a five-card heart suit," South shrugged. "I would have bid two hearts."

First heart

I might have handled the West cards differently, but South's play was wrong. He should duck the opening lead. If West continues with the jack of hearts, South should play low from dummy again (whether East has followed suit or discarded).

If West leads a low heart next, East ruffs dummy's ace and leads a club. South takes the ace, draws trumps and leads the nine of hearts to ruff out West's queen. He gets a discard for dummy's club loser on the eight of hearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0