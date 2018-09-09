CROWN POINT – On Sunday the spirit of American patriotism once again filled Maki ballroom in the historic Lake County courthouse as more than 200 guests celebrated the 2018 Patriot Brunch honoring Frank Schilling.
Sponsored by the Lake Court House Foundation Inc., the Patriot Brunch raises funds to maintain the historic 140-year-old courthouse and traditionally honors individuals who have contributed to the community in outstanding ways, said Marty Wheeler, chair of the Patriot Brunch Committee.
Past honorees include astronaut Jerry Ross, entrepreneur Dean White and Gary and Char Miller of Prompt Ambulance.
“Our patriot this year is an outstanding man who has done so many things in his lifetime, and done so much for the town of St. John,” Wheeler said. “He goes around every year and puts up all of the Christmas trees along Route 41. He’s just a wonderful man. He’s one of those unsung heroes that people don’t know about because he’s so modest.”
President of Schilling Home Improvement Center and Schilling Development, Frank Schilling started working in the family lumber business founded by his father and uncle in 1946 while he was still in elementary school.
After graduating from Bishop Noll High School in 1962, Schilling studied architectural engineering in Chicago with the goal of becoming an architect. However, after several years, he decided he really wanted to take over the family lumber business. That happened when Frank Schilling was 28 years old.
He also served six years in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1970, married his wife, Shirley, and together they raised four sons.
One of Frank Schilling’s best-known contributions to the Calumet Region is The Shrine of Christ’s Passion on U.S. 41 in St. John. The outdoor one-of-a-kind venue features life-sized scenes from the Bible, focusing on the Stations of the Cross from the last supper to the crucifixion to Christ’s resurrection. It has become a destination drawing nearly 2 million visitors since it opened in 2001.
The Shrine of Christ’s Passion “changed lives,” Schilling said in a recorded presentation before he received the Patriot of the Year award.
In accepting the award, Schilling said, “What a beautiful day the Lord has given us. I’m proud to be an American. …I’m a man of passion, action and of few words. I’m really nervous being up here.”
Encouraging him from the audience were Shirley, his wife of 50 years; their four sons, 10 grandchildren “and one on the way,” Schilling said.
He also thanked his parents, teachers “and most of all the armed forces. They have kept our country free and given me the opportunity to build a great company. For that I am very blessed.”
As has been the tradition in the past, the fourth Patriot Brunch featured music provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Pipes & Drums and a patriot-themed performance by the Merrillville High School Choir. The Lowell High School Junior ROTC presented the colors with Boy Scout Troop 45 of Crown Point participating in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The brunch was provided by Noka’s Catering, a restaurant in the courthouse. This year’s top sponsors included The Times Media Company, the Schilling Family, The Idea Factory and View Outdoor.