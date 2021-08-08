Paying compliments

An award-winning photographer attended a dinner party at the home of a rich socialite. In the after-dinner conversation, the hostess complimented the photographer's work.

"You must have a great camera," she gushed.

"Yes," replied the photographer, "and that was a superb dinner. You must have a great stove."

Some people can't even pay a compliment gracefully. The only thing worse may be neglecting to acknowledge excellence at all.

In today's deal, North-South bid to six hearts. North was willing to go past game to cue-bid his ace of spades. South went to slam because of his strong trumps.

West led a trump, and South won with the ten and counted 10 tricks: four trumps, two spades, two clubs, the ace of diamonds and a diamond ruff in dummy. He could ruff a second diamond and win a third club trick, but he had to time the play well. Since declarer was short of entries to his hand, he needed to ruff a diamond at the second trick, and if he waited until late in the play to finesse in clubs, he might at that stage have a diamond loser.