Paying compliments

An award-winning photographer attended a dinner party at the home of a rich socialite. In the after-dinner conversation, the hostess complimented the photographer's work.
"You must have a great camera," she gushed.
"Yes," replied the photographer, "and that was a superb dinner. You must have a great stove."
Some people can't even pay a compliment gracefully. The only thing worse may be neglecting to acknowledge excellence at all.
In today's deal, North-South bid to six hearts. North was willing to go past game to cue-bid his ace of spades. South went to slam because of his strong trumps.
West led a trump, and South won with the ten and counted 10 tricks: four trumps, two spades, two clubs, the ace of diamonds and a diamond ruff in dummy. He could ruff a second diamond and win a third club trick, but he had to time the play well. Since declarer was short of entries to his hand, he needed to ruff a diamond at the second trick, and if he waited until late in the play to finesse in clubs, he might at that stage have a diamond loser.
South found the solution. He ruffed a diamond at Trick Three, then led the jack of clubs from dummy, a sort of "backward finesse." East won and led a second trump, and declarer won, ruffed a diamond, took the A-K of spades and ruffed a spade. He could draw the missing trump and win the last three tricks with high clubs in dummy.
South goes down if he isn't careful. If a partner of mine found that winning line, I would pat him on the back and buy him a drink.