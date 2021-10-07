PBS Kids introduces a 6-year-old heroine with 'Alma’s Way'

In one episode, Alma tries to help make her mom's mofongo dish better by quietly adding more and more ingredients. But it ultimately tastes lousy and she needs to come clean. In another, she stands up for her artistic vision on a mural, and in a third, she figures out how to cheer up her brother.

“Alma's Way” isn't just set in the Bronx, it's grounded in it, with authentic-looking houses, multicultural residents, elevated train tracks and honking cars. The series even asked the city transit authority for permission to use a likeness of the 6 train (and the announcer's call “Stand clear of the closing doors, please.”)

“I think that more specificity just leads to more relatability, because the more real, the more true the characters feel, the more interesting it is,” says Ellen Doherty, executive producer and chief creative officer of Fred Rogers Productions.

Manzano, who also voices the grandmother, wanted it to look like the neighborhood she knew so well and the people she grew up with. She considered every detail — even Alma's nose.

“I didn’t want to be perky and turned up, I wanted to be round, I wanted to have a little Afro-Puerto Rican in her,” she says. “I think this is the first time that I have seen a Hispanic character that has an Afro-Puerto Rican vibe to her.”