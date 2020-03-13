PCACS unites community to help family facing health challenges

VALPARAISO — The PCACS team strives to spark positivity in the Region by connecting community members, businesses and nonprofits to lend a helping hand.
The agency is currently seeking to inspire an initiative that will center on a family facing health challenges.
Valerie Martinez, Porter County Aging and Community Services Section 8 Housing Director, has been leading an effort to assist client Holly Vandevelde and her family. Vandevelde’s daughter, Olivia, was recently diagnosed with heart failure at 17.
Martinez said the goal now is to help Holly and her family obtain reliable transportation as they are struggling to get to doctors’ appointments.
“The stress on a family living with chronic illness is overwhelming without having to worry about transportation,” she said.
Donations are being sought to help the family obtain a vehicle. NeighborLink Porter County is collecting funds online via https://www.neighborlinkpc.org/project/2255 or in person at Repurpose Place, 102 Beverly Drive, in Chesterton. The Boys & Girls Club of South Haven is in the process of planning a fundraiser.
“Holly reached out to me in December after her daughter, Olivia, was diagnosed with heart failure and was at Advocate Children’s Hospital,” Martinez said. “Holly is a single mother of four working as a waitress, and she was concerned with providing a Christmas for her children during this health crisis.”
Martinez connected with Toys for Tots Coordinator Jim Atkinson and arranged to pick up two bags of presents for Vandevelde’s children as well as obtained a special BTS doll donated by Barnes & Noble in Valparaiso.
“Northwest Indiana Community Action donated grocery gift cards to assist during this stressful time and new beds were donated by Indiana Furniture. The team members went out of their way to find beds for these clients,” Martinez said. “Chick-fil-A donated kids’ meals during the holiday season to also help Holly and her family over this rough hump.”
Olivia’s diagnosis of dilated cardiomyopathy with left ventricle hypertrophy continues to affect the family in the new year.
“She’s doing better. When we took her in to have her gallbladder removed, she had congestive heart failure,” Vandevelde said. “It’s a miracle that she is still alive. They were telling me she wasn’t going to make it. It was so scary.
“Even the doctor said she is excited to see what I do with my life because from what she saw, I shouldn’t be here right now,” Olivia added.
Today, additional organizations and individuals are jumping in to address various needs and bring some joy to the family during this difficult time.
The South Haven Lions Club has donated a wheelchair and shower seat for Olivia. Others have donated blankets and pillows, a dresser and tickets to "Lion King."
The PCACS team has also donated a washer and dryer and NWI Heating and Air Solutions helped with installation.
The Indiana Children’s Wish Fund has granted a wish for one week in Florida for the family to enjoy time at Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and Give Kids the World Village.
“When I was little, I always watched the Disney channel and still do. I love the shows and have always wanted to go to Disney,” Olivia said.
Martinez continues to connect with community members, establishing a network of resources for clients in need. She is helping plan an 18th birthday party for Olivia in September with a donated “Dream Cake” from Icing Smiles and is putting together activities and day excursions for the family through Bounce Children’s Foundation.
Holly said the family is so appreciative of all of the assistance and is mindful of how health challenges can hit anybody at any time.
To donate luggage for the family’s wish trip or an additional bed, contact Martinez at 219-464-9904 or vmartinez@portercountyacs.org.
PCACS’ mission is to extend a helping hand to seniors, those with disabilities and low-income residents by providing services to improve their quality of life, including transportation, energy and emergency assistance, Section 8 and ramp programs.