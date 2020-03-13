PCACS unites community to help family facing health challenges

Martinez connected with Toys for Tots Coordinator Jim Atkinson and arranged to pick up two bags of presents for Vandevelde’s children as well as obtained a special BTS doll donated by Barnes & Noble in Valparaiso.

“Northwest Indiana Community Action donated grocery gift cards to assist during this stressful time and new beds were donated by Indiana Furniture. The team members went out of their way to find beds for these clients,” Martinez said. “Chick-fil-A donated kids’ meals during the holiday season to also help Holly and her family over this rough hump.”

Olivia’s diagnosis of dilated cardiomyopathy with left ventricle hypertrophy continues to affect the family in the new year.

“She’s doing better. When we took her in to have her gallbladder removed, she had congestive heart failure,” Vandevelde said. “It’s a miracle that she is still alive. They were telling me she wasn’t going to make it. It was so scary.

“Even the doctor said she is excited to see what I do with my life because from what she saw, I shouldn’t be here right now,” Olivia added.

Today, additional organizations and individuals are jumping in to address various needs and bring some joy to the family during this difficult time.