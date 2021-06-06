Pearls of great price

Cy the Cynic usually dates at least three women per week and has gone through dozens of relationships.
"I heard you have a steady girlfriend," I mentioned to Cy in the club lounge. "What's she like?"
"A bit on the jealous side," Cy replied. "Last night we went for a walk, and I told her that her teeth were like pearls in the moonlight."
"A lovely compliment," I said approvingly.
"She asked me who Pearl was," Cy said, "and what was I doing with her in the moonlight."
In the day's penny game, Cy became declarer at today's four hearts, and West led a trump. Cy won in dummy and, with his usual impulsivity, led a spade to his king. West took the ace, queen and ten and continued with the eight. Cy ruffed and cashed the A-K of clubs. When the queen didn't fall, the Cynic tried leading dummy's king of diamonds for a ruffing finesse, pitching his last club. Alas, West produced the ace for down one.
Here's a pearl of wisdom that would have helped Cy avoid losing a cold contract: When you have surplus trumps, as in today's deal, look for an end play. After Cy wins the first trump in dummy, he should ruff a diamond, lead a trump to dummy and ruff a diamond. Cy then leads a low spade.
The defenders must give declarer his 10th trick one way or another. Suppose East wins with the nine and leads the jack. Cy plays low. If West plays the ten, East is end-played. If West overtakes with the queen to cash the ace, Cy's king is a winner.
I suppose I would have explained this to Cy, had it not been a case of casting pearls before swine.