Pearls of great price

Cy the Cynic usually dates at least three women per week and has gone through dozens of relationships.

"I heard you have a steady girlfriend," I mentioned to Cy in the club lounge. "What's she like?"

"A bit on the jealous side," Cy replied. "Last night we went for a walk, and I told her that her teeth were like pearls in the moonlight."

"A lovely compliment," I said approvingly.

"She asked me who Pearl was," Cy said, "and what was I doing with her in the moonlight."

In the day's penny game, Cy became declarer at today's four hearts, and West led a trump. Cy won in dummy and, with his usual impulsivity, led a spade to his king. West took the ace, queen and ten and continued with the eight. Cy ruffed and cashed the A-K of clubs. When the queen didn't fall, the Cynic tried leading dummy's king of diamonds for a ruffing finesse, pitching his last club. Alas, West produced the ace for down one.

Here's a pearl of wisdom that would have helped Cy avoid losing a cold contract: When you have surplus trumps, as in today's deal, look for an end play. After Cy wins the first trump in dummy, he should ruff a diamond, lead a trump to dummy and ruff a diamond. Cy then leads a low spade.