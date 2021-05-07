Peppa
Meet Peppa! She just came to us from one of our partners in the Houston, TX area. She is at... View on PetFinder
WATCH NOW: Barber goes from $5 fades in his grandma's Hammond kitchen to cutting the hair of White Sox stars
A Hammond native who started out cutting hair for $5 in his grandparents' home is giving haircuts in a tricked-out Mercedes truck to White Sox stars like Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreau and Luis Robert.
The group had made the trip from southern Indiana to Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.'s home in response to McDermott's condemnation of an anti-Joe Biden flag containing an expletive.
The cause and manner of death were listed as pending by coroner's office Wednesday, but Town Marshal Dan Ball said Tuesday it is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The male, whose identity had not been disclosed Wednesday afternoon, was the car's sole occupant and was found in the driver's seat, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
UPDATE: Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital to be shrunk to a tenth its size: 'This is an extremely sad day for Hammond'
Franciscan Health plans to significantly downsize and demolish a portion of one of the largest and longest-running hospitals in Northwest Indiana, which will be reduced to a fraction of its size.
The party ended when defendant Arma J. Wright shot Jeremy Adams, 35, of Gary, to death and wounded a mutual friend of Adams and Wright, documents allege.
A woman was fatally shot Monday afternoon at a gas station at West 15th Avenue and Chase Street, police said.
Alexander Tuzinski, 30, suffered a gunshot wound during the encounter and later died at Northwest Health-Porter hospital, officials said.
Police found a loaded handgun and narcotics at the scene.