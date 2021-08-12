Performance Plus buys Complete Cleaning Services in Michigan City

Performance Plus acquired Complete Cleaning Services in Michigan City for an undisclosed sum, expanding its footprint to LaPorte County.

Both businesses offer a similar range of cleaning services, such as janitorial services and window cleaning. The deal allows Performance Plus to expand to the Michigan City market.

“The services provided by Complete Cleaning Services align well with our offerings,” Performance Plus President Paula Broutman said. “Current customers of Complete Cleaning Services should expect to see the same quality of service.”

Performance Plus plans to retain Complete Cleaning employees and continue to hire as it grows in Michigan City.

Founded in 1917, Performance Plus is a family-owned company that provides janitorial services across Northern Indiana and lower Michigan. Services include cleaning, cleanups of construction sites, window washing, floor maintenance and now COVID-19 disinfecting. It serves any business janitorial needs at offices, factories, hospitals, medical offices, schools, government buildings, churches, banks, auto dealerships and many other workplaces.

Performance Plus now has offices in Gary, Michigan City, South Bend and Indianapolis.