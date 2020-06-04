Perry's studio moves toward reopening while industry waits

“From a business point of view, if we were to jump the gun and start working, and we haven’t figured out how to do it safely, it might cost everyone in the long run," he said. "It would be a bad business decision and bad human decision. ... That's why we're moving a little bit more carefully and slowly than everybody wants us to.”

Some in the industry's workforce are willing to take a risk, while others have a more careful stance.

“I think people are more willing to take the chance of getting sick than the chance of losing their house or getting behind on bills,” said Shauna Galligan, a veteran stunt double whose credits include “Avengers: Infinity War," “Insurgent” and “The Walking Dead.” She’s returning to work next month as a stunt coordinator for an independent film in Alabama.

“I know a lot of my friends in L.A., they’re taking the precautions,” Galligan said. “I don’t know anybody that would not take work at this moment because of it. I think everybody is ready to take that risk and get life back to normal.”

Actress Wynn Everett understands the collective urgency, but she would rather play things safe.