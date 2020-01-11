Pistachio is a beautiful black kitten, around 6 months old. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and dewormed. She loves to sleep on her cat tree and enjoys head scratches. Pistachio would enjoy a calm home and a window to watch the birds.
Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Old Dan and Little Ann
Old Dan and Little Ann are hound mixes looking for a forever home. They are around 4 months old, up to date on vaccines, fixed and microchipped. They do well with children, cats and dogs. Old Dan and Little Ann are in a foster home receiving lots of love and care.
Buddy is a senior Fox Terrier. Because he is a senior dog, he'll need a quiet home. He has been overlooked many times. If you have a spot in your home, please consider this little guy.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766
Cloudy
Cloudy is a young male Greyhound Lurcher that has recently completed the TGIE training program. He is doing very well with his obedience training and is responding well to all of his commands. He has learned both verbal commands and hand signals. Cloudy’s handlers have said that he is a very loving and gentle hound that will make his adoptive family very happy. Cloudy may be happiest in a home with female dogs or even as the only dog. He would likely fit right in with another male that has a passive personality. If you’d like to learn more about Cloudy and his time spent in the TGIE program, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Mean Girls
Kashmir
Southern Lake County Parks in the Winter
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
The Inner Solar System
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Comedytown: Valpo
2020 Season Preview
Metallica Laser Light Show
Mary Poppins
Northwest Indiana Bridal Expo 2020
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.