Pets of the Week

Marley

Marley is a spayed female kitten, who is about 8-9 months old. She is small for her age. She is gray and white with golden eyes. Marley is dewormed and up-to-date on shots. She loves other cats and is tolerant of the resident Chihuahua. She is a little shy and would prefer a family or person with some cat experience. Marley is being fostered by Esther.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Amelia

Amelia is a very friendly, inquisitive 6-year-old girl who loves treats. She would be happiest being the only cat.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Enzo