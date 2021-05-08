 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Marley

Marley is a spayed female kitten, who is about 8-9 months old. She is small for her age. She is gray and white with golden eyes. Marley is dewormed and up-to-date on shots. She loves other cats and is tolerant of the resident Chihuahua. She is a little shy and would prefer a family or person with some cat experience. Marley is being fostered by Esther.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Amelia

Amelia is a very friendly, inquisitive 6-year-old girl who loves treats. She would be happiest being the only cat.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Enzo

Don’t let that scowl fool you! Enzo is a shy cat, but is interested in people, though cautious, and is trying to learn to trust. He loves to play and gets along well with the other kitties. If you have lots of patience and love to share, please pay Enzo a visit. He's the one with the stubby tail.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Murphy

Murphy is a 7-month-old puppy who was caught as a stray. He was walking the streets with another dog and just following her everywhere. They both were caught and surrendered to the shelter. He will be neutered very soon. He gets along with other dogs and would make a great companion.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Goldie

Goldie is very sweet and has a very playful side. She would be awesome as the only dog in the house. Goldie wants all of the attention. She would be OK with children who are older and will respect boundaries. She is not food aggressive, however, she doesn't like cats. She is 2 years old and is already spayed and vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Gumball

GumBall is is a neutered and vaccinated male cat who is about 1 year old. He was owner surrendered and still is somewhat skittish. He has come a long way and will make a great companion.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

