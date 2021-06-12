Pets of the Week

Astro

This handsome young man is Astro. He was born on March 20. He has two beautiful sisters who look just like him. Astro is very unique with his beautiful pointy ears and he's almost pure white. Astro does get along with other cats and has seen dogs. He loves to play and purr really loud. Astro would be a great family cat who loves just about anyone who touches him. Please give him a loving home forever. He is being fostered by Tonya.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Fluffy

Fluffy came into the shelter after being found living outside and looked injured. After a vet visit, we found out his hair was matted around his rear legs and stomach. The reason it was matted is he has a congenital condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia or CH for short. He does get around great. A litter box is no problem as long as it is not a tall sided one and on the larger side. He is a friendly, happy boy. He has a "lion" cut right now because he was matted. CH cats can lead a very normal, happy and healthy life.