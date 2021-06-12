Pets of the Week

Astro
This handsome young man is Astro. He was born on March 20. He has two beautiful sisters who look just like him. Astro is very unique with his beautiful pointy ears and he's almost pure white. Astro does get along with other cats and has seen dogs. He loves to play and purr really loud. Astro would be a great family cat who loves just about anyone who touches him. Please give him a loving home forever. He is being fostered by Tonya.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Fluffy
Fluffy came into the shelter after being found living outside and looked injured. After a vet visit, we found out his hair was matted around his rear legs and stomach. The reason it was matted is he has a congenital condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia or CH for short. He does get around great. A litter box is no problem as long as it is not a tall sided one and on the larger side. He is a friendly, happy boy. He has a "lion" cut right now because he was matted. CH cats can lead a very normal, happy and healthy life.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Geralt
Geralt is a 2-year-old male who was rescued from traffic. He ran up to a person on a motorcycle for help. He is sweet, snuggly and loving.
FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Alice
Alice is such a sweet, shy 7 1/2-year-old kitty. She loves to play with the laser light. She's made a lot of progress on her shyness.
FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Luna
Luna is a seven-month-old terrier mix who was running loose in the streets and someone caught her before she got hit. Luna is very loving and has such a playful side. She gets along well with cats and dogs. Luna would do great in a home with children. She'll be spayed soon and hopes you can open your heart to her.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Ivory
Ivory is a very sweet dog who was left behind our building. She gets along well with other dogs and cats. Ivory is alright with children as well. She is about 1-year-old.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.