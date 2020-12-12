Pets of the Week

Spider

Spider is playful and sweet. He has beautiful black fur and is up to date on vaccinations and he is neutered. Spider is being fostered by Kathy. After an approved application, we can set up a meet and greet.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Delores

Delores is a beautiful three-year-old Calico who was left at the shelter this fall. She would love to be a part of your family

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Lucky

This two-year-old snuggly guy is playful and charming. He is a delight.

