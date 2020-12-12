Pets of the Week

Spider
Spider is playful and sweet. He has beautiful black fur and is up to date on vaccinations and he is neutered. Spider is being fostered by Kathy. After an approved application, we can set up a meet and greet.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Delores
Delores is a beautiful three-year-old Calico who was left at the shelter this fall. She would love to be a part of your family
FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Lucky
This two-year-old snuggly guy is playful and charming. He is a delight.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Jordan
Jordan is still waiting for a home for the holidays. He is a young, neutered male that was left behind the shelter. Jordan is not dog or cat friendly, but loves people and will gently take treats from your hands. Please consider adopting him. He just wants a home.
Halloween
Halloween is a friendly cat that will talk your ear off. She loves conversation. Halloween is about two-years-old and has her rabies shot but will need to be spayed.
Maya
Maya is a three-year-old cat whose owner had to have heart surgery and wasn't able to take care of her. She does not get along with people. Some cats she does like, but not all of them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!