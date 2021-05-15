Pets of the Week

Tina and Thelma
Spring is here and our feral barn cats are looking for a place to stay. Meet Tina and Thelma. These beautiful tabby girls are looking for a barn, workshop, or farm to stay and work at. They are excellent mousers keeping your property mice free. Both cats are up to date on vaccines, deworming, and spayed. We only ask for a small donation to cover our cost of getting them fixed. They have an ear tip to let other people know they are fixed and placed in a home. We will guide you on the entire process.
FYI: If you are interested in our barn cats send us a message or email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Rose
Rose has really blossomed. She used to be a bit of a wallflower but now she is a social butterfly. Rose is just under 3-years-old and she is an absolute delight.
FYI: Visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Darth
Darth is a 7-year-old snuggly guy. Don’t let that scowling face fool you. He is soft and sweet. He is pretty laid back and would make someone a wonderful lap cat.
Mocha
Mocha is 4-years-old and is a spayed and currently vaccinated Cain Corso. She is dog friendly and would do wonderful with a couple. Mocha loves to be the center of your world and will make you the center of her world.
Jax
Jax was owner surrendered because the owner was moving and he couldn't go with her. He is 5-years-old and will be neutered and vaccinated on May 19. He is dog friendly and would do ok with children who will respect his boundaries.
Sempai
Sempai is a young spayed and vaccinated female cat that was found living on the streets. She loves to purr and will make a great pet.