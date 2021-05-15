 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Tina and Thelma

Spring is here and our feral barn cats are looking for a place to stay. Meet Tina and Thelma. These beautiful tabby girls are looking for a barn, workshop, or farm to stay and work at. They are excellent mousers keeping your property mice free. Both cats are up to date on vaccines, deworming, and spayed. We only ask for a small donation to cover our cost of getting them fixed. They have an ear tip to let other people know they are fixed and placed in a home. We will guide you on the entire process.

FYI: If you are interested in our barn cats send us a message or email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Rose

Rose has really blossomed. She used to be a bit of a wallflower but now she is a social butterfly. Rose is just under 3-years-old and she is an absolute delight.

FYI: Visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Darth

Darth is a 7-year-old snuggly guy. Don’t let that scowling face fool you. He is soft and sweet. He is pretty laid back and would make someone a wonderful lap cat.

FYI: Visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Mocha

Mocha is 4-years-old and is a spayed and currently vaccinated Cain Corso. She is dog friendly and would do wonderful with a couple. Mocha loves to be the center of your world and will make you the center of her world.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Jax

Jax was owner surrendered because the owner was moving and he couldn't go with her. He is 5-years-old and will be neutered and vaccinated on May 19. He is dog friendly and would do ok with children who will respect his boundaries.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Sempai

Sempai is a young spayed and vaccinated female cat that was found living on the streets. She loves to purr and will make a great pet.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

