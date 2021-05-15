Pets of the Week

Spring is here and our feral barn cats are looking for a place to stay. Meet Tina and Thelma. These beautiful tabby girls are looking for a barn, workshop, or farm to stay and work at. They are excellent mousers keeping your property mice free. Both cats are up to date on vaccines, deworming, and spayed. We only ask for a small donation to cover our cost of getting them fixed. They have an ear tip to let other people know they are fixed and placed in a home. We will guide you on the entire process.