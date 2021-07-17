 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Gizmo

Gizmo is looking for a forever home again. Her owner is moving out of state and is not able to take her. Gizmo is a beautiful Calico who is around 13 years old. She is declawed. Gizmo needs stability and a family who is dedicated to her and loves her.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.

Lexi

This pretty lady is Lexi. She is a super sweet and a lovable 4-year-old pit bull mix. She's all white except for her ears and one brown spot on her back. Lexi is such a girly girl and looks great in pink. She likes chasing toys around the yard. And she loves greeting everyone who walks by. She's very friendly. Lexi is also happy to sit in the shade and get petted.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Chelsea

Chelsea is a 3-year-old mixed breed who was pregnant when she came into the shelter. She gave birth to wonderful and sweet puppies. She'll be spayed soon and vaccinated. Chelsea gets along with some dogs, and cats don't bother her at all.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Luna

Luna can't believe she is waiting for a home. She was bought into the shelter as a stray. Luna gets along with some dogs, and cats don't bother her. Luna is an 8-year-old puppy and is spayed and vaccinated. She loves to play and would make a great companion for kids.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Paul

Paul was found in a box with his siblings. All of them are very sweet. They are about nine weeks old and would make great pets.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Markie

Markie, like his brother, Paul, were found in a box. All of them are very sweet and would make great pets.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

