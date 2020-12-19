Pets of the Week

Blossom

Blossom is a beautiful four-year-old Tabby who came to us with her kittens in August. She can be a little shy but opens up quickly.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Sparky

Funny, sweet, loving. With Sparky, you get the whole package. This two-year-old boy is an absolute delight.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Butters

Butters is a female dog who has not had a very good life at all. If you look closely at her face you can see many scars. She is about 5-7 years and gets along with some dogs, but some dogs don't like her. Butters is scheduled to be spayed soon.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Arrie