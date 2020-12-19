 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Blossom

Blossom is a beautiful four-year-old Tabby who came to us with her kittens in August. She can be a little shy but opens up quickly.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Sparky

Funny, sweet, loving. With Sparky, you get the whole package. This two-year-old boy is an absolute delight.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Butters

Butters is a female dog who has not had a very good life at all. If you look closely at her face you can see many scars. She is about 5-7 years and gets along with some dogs, but some dogs don't like her. Butters is scheduled to be spayed soon.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Arrie

Arrie is a beautiful and striking cat that had five gorgeous kittens. All of her kittens got adopted and now it is her time to find a home. She is about one-year-old and is very loving.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Mystique

Mystique is a six-to-seven-year-old cat. She is spayed and will make a great pet. Mystique was surrendered because the owner's father threatened to toss her out on the street because he didn't like her.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Ducky

Ducky is a five-year-old neutered male. He would be best as the only dog in the house and is not a fan of cats. He loves to walk on a leash and play with toys.

