Pets of the Week

Blossom
Blossom is a beautiful four-year-old Tabby who came to us with her kittens in August. She can be a little shy but opens up quickly.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Sparky
Funny, sweet, loving. With Sparky, you get the whole package. This two-year-old boy is an absolute delight.
Butters
Butters is a female dog who has not had a very good life at all. If you look closely at her face you can see many scars. She is about 5-7 years and gets along with some dogs, but some dogs don't like her. Butters is scheduled to be spayed soon.
Arrie
Arrie is a beautiful and striking cat that had five gorgeous kittens. All of her kittens got adopted and now it is her time to find a home. She is about one-year-old and is very loving.
Mystique
Mystique is a six-to-seven-year-old cat. She is spayed and will make a great pet. Mystique was surrendered because the owner's father threatened to toss her out on the street because he didn't like her.
Ducky
Ducky is a five-year-old neutered male. He would be best as the only dog in the house and is not a fan of cats. He loves to walk on a leash and play with toys.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
