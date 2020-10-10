Pets of the Week

Chico

Meet Chico. He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and dewormed. He is a handsome young, gray and white kitty. Chico needs a great home. He is currently in a foster home.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.

Ella

Ella is such a sweet girl. She is a black Cocker Spaniel. Ella is looking for an active home with someone who will play ball with her.

FYI: If you are interested in her, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Tabitha

Super sweet, loving Tabitha would love to find a forever home of her own. She is just over a year old and is an absolute gem.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.