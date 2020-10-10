Pets of the Week

Chico
Meet Chico. He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and dewormed. He is a handsome young, gray and white kitty. Chico needs a great home. He is currently in a foster home.
FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.
Ella
Ella is such a sweet girl. She is a black Cocker Spaniel. Ella is looking for an active home with someone who will play ball with her.
FYI: If you are interested in her, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Tabitha
Super sweet, loving Tabitha would love to find a forever home of her own. She is just over a year old and is an absolute gem.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Jack
Jack is a cuddly, silly young guy looking for a family to call his own. He gets along with everyone.
FYI: For more information please visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Ruby
Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Gallery
