 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Chico

Meet Chico. He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and dewormed. He is a handsome young, gray and white kitty. Chico needs a great home. He is currently in a foster home.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.

Ella

Ella is such a sweet girl. She is a black Cocker Spaniel. Ella is looking for an active home with someone who will play ball with her.

FYI: If you are interested in her, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Tabitha

Super sweet, loving Tabitha would love to find a forever home of her own. She is just over a year old and is an absolute gem.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Jack

Jack is a cuddly, silly young guy looking for a family to call his own. He gets along with everyone.

FYI: For more information please visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Ruby

Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts